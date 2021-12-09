Marlene Reynolds Booher, 78, of Sandy Lake, was called home by her Lord and Savior on December 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Marlene was born in Sandy Lake on January 27, 1943 to the late Marvin M. and Eva L. (Burke) Reynolds.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

She married her sweetheart, Richard L. Booher on May 5, 1962.

Together they lived in Germany while he was deployed from 1966-1968.

When they returned to the Sandy Lake area, where they owned and operated Booher’s Service Station for 32 years.

She also worked as a Secretary for Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 located in Clarion, PA for 20 years.

She was a member of Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church.

Marlene was called on by the Lord to deliver spiritual messages and was a faithful servant.

The Lord blessed her with gifts through words of poetry and song to deliver encouragement, understanding, and comfort to others.

She was also given the gift of healing hands, by which she touched many people to provide pain relief, comfort, and blessings.

Marlene helped establish the Lakeview Helping Hands Center in Stoneboro which has provided countless families with support since its creation.

She was recognized for many accomplishments in public speaking, inspirational coaching, grief counseling, mentoring, song writing, and was a published poet.

Her grandchildren enjoyed the song she wrote especially for them, entitled “The Apple Tree”.

Marlene enjoyed many hobbies including card club, yard sales, second-hand stores, collecting antiques, going to the casino, trips to the beach, feeding the seagulls and her weekly puzzling and coffee visits with her life-long friends, Marta and Gail.

Marlene was an avid flower gardener and took pleasure in sharing her love of flowers with others.

Most of all, Marlene was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.

She will be remembered by all as a loving, spitfire with a great sense of humor and “tell it how it is” attitude.

Left to cherish her memory is her soul mate; Richard L. Booher of Sandy Lake, children; Lisa Uber of Stoneboro, Pamela Alexander and husband Brian of Sandy Lake, and Brian Booher and companion Crystal McIntire of Sandy Lake, grandchildren; Jeneil Beil and husband Nathanial of Sandy Lake, Evan Uber of Utah, Camaron Alexander and companion Caitie Marsteller of Sandy Lake, Emmily McClearn of Stoneboro, Ryleigh and Brayden Booher of Sandy Lake, great-grandchildren; Adilene and Declan Beil, and Murphy Canon, brother; Marvin “Jumbo” Reynolds and wife Judy of Sandy Lake, sisters-in-law Linda Reynolds of Sandy Lake and Sherry Reynolds of New Lebanon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Arlo Reynolds, sister Audine Reynolds Minshull and brother-in-law, Thomas Minshull.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm on Friday, December 10.

A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, December 11, at the funeral home with the Rev. Beth Creekpaum, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

