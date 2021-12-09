Mary E. McBride, 88, of Oil City, PA. , passed peacefully at 4:53 A.M. Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 30, 1933 in Franklin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl & Ila Gault DeLong.

Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she met.

She is survived by the following children; Dana McBride and wife Deb of Knox PA., Harry McBride and wife Pam of Oil City, Patrick McBride and Hilda of Oil City, Mary McBride and Steve Lux of Wake Forest, NC., Scott McBride of San Francisco, CA, Julie McBride and Wayne Beebe of Wake Forest NC and Linda Ames-McBride of Sacramento CA, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by three sons; George, Joseph, and Jay McBride.

After retiring from Grandview Convalescent Home, Mary traveled and spent quality time with her family.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Church or the Oil City Garden Club.

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, however people will never forget how you made them feel.”

