Clarion University Women’s Swimming & Diving: Sydney Davidson Named PSAC Women’s Swimming Athlete of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the winners of its weekly swimming awards for women’s swimming athlete on Wednesday, December 8.

Sydney Davidson was named the PSAC Women’s Swimming Athlete of the Week after her exceptional performance at the Zippy Invitational over the weekend.

Davidson was the top female performer for the Golden Eagles in Akron.

Competing in a field that was composed primarily of Division I opposition, Davidson PR’ed in every event, including an NCAA B cut in the 100 Breaststroke. The junior actually first hit the cut in the preliminaries, touching the wall in 1:03.76, but she then followed that up with a 14th-place finish in the final with a time of 1:03.98. That was the fastest 100 Breaststroke time for any non-Division I athlete at the meet.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.