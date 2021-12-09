Police Investigating Pinegrove Township Burglary

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence located along McPherson Road.

Police responded to the incident on Monday, December 6. The burglary occurred as the victim, a 50-year-old Oil City woman, was at work and away from her residence located along McPherson Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

The report notes that when she returned home, she noticed her bedroom window was open and several items were stolen.

The report lists the following stolen property:

Brown and black pump rifle BB gun, value $25

Black rifle BB gun, value $25

Pistol BB gun, value $25

HP laptop, value $600

Large DeWalt toolbox containing misc. tools, value $200

DeWalt drills and batteries, value $150

Ruger semi-automatic .22 rifle with detachable magazine, value $150

Old 12 gauge shotgun, value $50

$1000 cash

The investigation continues.

