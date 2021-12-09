 

Say What?!: ‘Voyages of Doctor Dolittle’ Returned to Ohio Library 34 Years Late

Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Voyages-of-Doctor-Dolittle-returned-to-Ohio-library-34-years-lateOHIO – An Ohio library said a copy of The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle apparently went for a long voyage indeed before being returned to the facility 34 years overdue.

The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library in Stow said the book by Hugh Lofting was anonymously placed into the book return drop box 34 years after it was last checked out.

Read the full story here.


