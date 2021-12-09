‘Season of Light’ Returns to Clarion University Planetarium

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Department of Physics will present Season of Light on Friday, December 10, in Pierce Planetarium, located inside Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.

The event will be presented at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Season of Light traces the history and astronomy of many of the world’s most enduring holiday customs, from sparkling Christmas tree lights and burning the Yule log to kissing under the mistletoe.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For parents of young children, nothing is given away regarding the man in the white beard and red suit.

