SPONSORED: Holiday Specials on Ford Vehicles Happening Now
Thursday, December 9, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Get Holiday ready at the big year end sales event at Clarion Ford.
Get 0% financing for 60 months on a new 2021 Ford Escape. Or – a $3000 factory rebate on a new 2021 Ford EcoSport. There’s even special financing on new 2021 Ford F150’s.
Not only is Clarion Ford paying top dollar for your trade, right now the dealership is buying used cars.
So come on in and visit the team at Main Street in Clarion or clarionauto.com.
And, remember – nobody beats us!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.