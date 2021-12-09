Michael Patton Advising: Should You Speed Up Your Retirement Plans?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Should You Speed Up Your Retirement Plans?
According to a March 2021 survey, an estimated 2.8 million Americans age 55 and older decided to file for Social Security benefits earlier than they expected because of COVID-19. This was about double the 1.4 million people in the same age group who said they expected to work longer, presumably due to pandemic-related financial losses.(1)
Many older workers were pushed into retirement after losing their jobs, and others may have had health concerns. Still, it appears that work-related stress and the emotional toll of the pandemic caused a lot of people to rethink their priorities and their retirement timelines.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Should-You-Speed-Up-Your-Retirement-Plans.c9812.htm
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.