Three Ways to Celebrate This Year & the New Year
As 2021 is coming to an end, there’s a lot on everyone’s minds…Making sure we make the most of the last month of this year, celebrating Christmas with friends and family, and what new opportunities will come with the New Year!
Here’s Deer Creek Winery’s guide on how to make the most of 2021 and how to kick off 2022 right.
Making the most of 2021
The end of the year is a crazy time. From holidays, shopping, and finals if you’re in college. Take some time and grab some friends, family, or your special someone and spend the day at our beautiful flagship winery in Shippenville Pa. We have live music weekends Thursday-Sunday, beautiful seating areas, an Inn B&B you can book a stay in, and great events throughout the month. Here are some things you can look forward to this month.
Brunch With Santa: December 11th at 10am bring your loved ones to a brunch with Santa Claus! Enjoy a buffet-style brunch with a mimosa station (non-alcoholic option available for those under 21) coloring pages, a take home treat, and pictures with Santa! Limited availability so get your tickets now!
Ugly Sweater Extravaganza: December 11th at 12pm come out to Deer Creek Winery and show us your best ugly Christmas sweater! Festivities include: vendor show, live music, food specials, a contest for the best ugly sweater, and so much more.
Last Minute Ideas for the Best Christmas
Christmas is a wonderful time of year to spend time with friends and family, enjoy food, and give gifts. Gift-giving doesn’t have to be hard, Deer Creek Winery has great ideas here and in our gift guide for your last-minute ideas for the best Christmas.
- Shop of DIY Basket Making Station: Creating the perfect hostess gift or Christmas present is easy with our DIY basket-making station at all of our stores! Stop in and our staff will be happy to assist you!
- Gift Cards: You can never go wrong with a gift card! Treat someone you love with a gift card to Deer Creek Winery and they can choose from a bottle of wine they will love, accessories, or even a relaxing vacation to the Inn or Manor a Deer Creek Winery.
- Vinotyping to find the perfect wine: Finding the right wine for everyone on your list can be tricky. That’s why we use the vinotyping method. It’s as easy as knowing how they like their coffee or tea!
Starting 2022 off Right
After the stress that comes with the holiday season, let Deer Creek Winery take care of all the hard stuff at the start of 2022.
- New Year’s Eve Party and Live Music: Don’t worry about hosting another party or cooking another meal to share. Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville will be taking care of all of the extra work this New Year’s Eve.
Stop by on December 31st for live music from Butler County Native Sam Stuckley from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., drink and dinner specials, and a champagne toast at midnight.
Book a room at our Inn B&B and enjoy a complimentary bottle of wine, an in-room fireplace, an in-room hot tub (select rooms), access to the hot tub on the manor porch, and wake up the next day to a freshly cooked breakfast. If you want to do some celebrating earlier, come over for a special dinner to end the year!
- Book our 99WINE Special: Start your year off right with a getaway to a romantic Inn B&B in the Western Pennsylvania countryside. From January to March, when you book a midweek stay in the Inn or Manor House get your room for only $99 a night. Just use promo code 99WINE when booking.
From all the staff at Deer Creek Winery, we can’t thank you enough for shopping and supporting our small family-owned business! We can’t wait to see what the rest of this year and next year holds for all of us!
