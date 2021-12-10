A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

