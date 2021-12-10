Allegations of Sexual Abuse of Child, Children Living in Poor Conditions Leads to Charges for Newbie Couple

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a New Bethlehem couple stemming from allegations of sexual abuse of a child and the discovery of five children living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old William L Henderson II and 43-year-old Cynthia Michelle Henderson.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into suspected child abuse on May 11 after being notified that a seven-year-old female had disclosed incidents of abuse to a teacher. The teacher told police the juvenile victim indicated William L Henderson II had sexually abused her the prior year.

Police then interviewed a known 16-year-old juvenile who reportedly stated the victim had opened up to him about the abuse, as well. The 16-year-old told police he had planned to take the information to his pastor, but the victim had told him not to report anything because she was “scared,” the complaint states.

The victim was also interviewed at Western PA Cares for Kids and reportedly disclosed that she had been sexually abused by William Henderson and had told Cynthia Henderson about the abuse, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates that Clarion-based State Police and Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) representatives also responded to the residence of William and Cynthia Henderson on May 11 to check on the living conditions in relation to five juveniles living there.

According to the complaint, officials noted multiple safety and sanitation concerns.

According to the complaint, clutter was observed near an open flame heater, the residence had exposed electrical wiring, large amounts of soot lined the walls and ceiling due to poor ventilation, and spoiled food was observed in the kitchen.

Due to the living conditions in the residence, the five juvenile residents were taken into protective custody, according to the complaint.

William Henderson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, December 6, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2 (10 counts)

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2 (15 counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (10 counts)

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (10 counts)

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on Tuesday, December 7, on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

Cynthia Henderson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, December 6, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2 (15 counts)

She is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.