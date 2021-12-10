Bonnie Jean “Chucky” Wade, 40, of Emlenton, died at her residence on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

She was born January 30, 1981 in Clarion to the late Richard “Dick” Neiswonger, Sr. and Florence “Sis” (Black) Neiswonger.

Bonnie graduated with honors from Union High School in Rimersburg in 1999, where she played clarinet in the marching band.

She later attended Butler County Community College.

As a youngster, she participated in the Clarion High Rollers, a roller-skating group.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Bonnie enjoyed crafts, bowling, and spending time with her grandchildren and nephew.

She was affectionately known as “Aunt Chucky”, “Bowlegs”, and “Grammy” by her loved ones.

Bonnie made many wonderful friends during the time that she worked at Bob Evans restaurant in Cranberry.

Bonnie was currently employed as a direct support professional with Training Towards Self Reliance (TTSR). She assisted people with special needs and loved her job very much.

She was the type of person who would do anything for anyone.

She was married in Franklin on July 7, 2018 to Michael M. “Boo” Wade, Jr. and he survives.

Also surviving are three children: Tyler Neiswonger, Tressa Gilbert and her husband Cameron, and Tristin Smith; a grandson, Grayson Gilbert; a granddaughter, Ari Wade, and she was awaiting the birth of a third grandchild in June. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Flinspach and her husband Brian, and Pamela Hilliard and her fiancé Jay Smith; her nieces and nephews: Tori Burkhart and husband Decklan, Tamaria Flinspach, and Trevor Smith; her mother-in-law, Marcia Wade; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her “baby brother,” Richard “Dickie” Neiswonger, Jr.; her “favorite nephew”, Thomas “Tommy” Flinspach; her grandparents, Dale and Martha Black and Harry and Rosie Neiswonger; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Saturday (Dec. 11) from 3 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. and on Sunday (Dec. 12) from noon – 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Sunday (Dec. 12) at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gene Hill, officiating.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P,O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Bonnie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

