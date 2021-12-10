Esteemed 1985 Jefferson County Dairy Baby Caleb Kifer, 36, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Caleb was born on June 2, 1985.

A Clarion County native, Caleb graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2004 and was a key figure in their wrestling program, football team, and track and field. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Clarion University in 2008. Clarion-Limestone School District was fortunate to utilize Caleb’s passion for teaching and education since 2010.

He was a devoted husband, father, and loyal friend to many. His wife, Elicia Kifer, and their children Harper, Cora, and Cade, served as his foundation and provided him with an abundance of love and fulfillment. Caleb took pride in his family and the life they had built together. He invested his energy, emotion, and time to be able to engage in all aspects of their lives.

Caleb was battling advanced-stage esophageal cancer. Despite the long odds, Caleb never backed down from the challenge of fighting. Caleb’s desire for learning and knowledge extended outside of the classroom as he regularly asked his doctors questions to learn more about what he was fighting against. He battled through pain, discomfort, treatment, trips to the hospital, and he did so with grace, positivity, determination, and a smile on his face.

Caleb was a sports fanatic who loved football and wrestling. He was a fantasy football connoisseur, which was highlighted by his highly-coveted league championships in the 2014 TDOC league and the 2017 No Fun League.

In addition to his wife and children, Caleb is survived by his parents Perry and Dana Kifer, of Curllsville, and his brother, Jacob (Kayla), of Rimersburg.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold “Bunk” and Verna “Abbie” Panciera.

At Caleb’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral service.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

