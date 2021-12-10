 

Clarion Borough Police Department Donates to Destination: Clarion Downtown

Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

IMG_2426CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – During the Clarion Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, December 7, Borough Police Chief William Peck IV presented Destination: Clarion Downtown with a donation of $400.00.

(Pictured above, from left: Justin O’Neil, William Peck IV, Jim Crooks, Evan Maxwell, and Richard Foust.)

Chief Peck explained borough police officers had wanted to participate in “No Shave November” for a couple of years. He finally granted them permission on the condition they raise money for a local organization.

Jim Crooks accepted the check on behalf of Destination: Clarion Downtown.


