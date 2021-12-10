Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Holiday Cutout Cookies

The only limit to these fun cutouts is your cookie cutter collection and your imagination!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup shortening



3 cups sugar4 large eggs, room temperature6 tablespoons evaporated milk2 teaspoons vanilla extract2 teaspoons almond extract6 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon saltfrosting:3 cups confectioners’ sugar1 teaspoon vanilla extract4 to 6 tablespoons half-and-half creamFood coloring of your choice, optionalAssorted sprinkles

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, milk, and extracts. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough into four portions. Shape each into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate, covered, overnight, or until firm enough to roll.

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/8-in. thickness. Cut with floured 3-in. holiday cookie cutters. Place 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake until edges are lightly brown, 5-7 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a large bowl, beat confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and enough cream to reach a spreading consistency. If desired, beat in food coloring. Frost and decorate cookies as desired.

