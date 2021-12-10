Clarion County Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Seven Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as of Thursday, December 9.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,230 while the death toll increased to 160.

Neighboring Forest County reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,797 and leaving the death toll at 29.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/9/21 – 9,870

12/7/21 through 12/8/21 – 14,099

12/3/21 through 12/6/21 – 25,935

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 10941 84 11025 244 (3 new) Butler 30205 127 30332 572 (3 new) Clarion 6197 33 6230 160 (2 new) Clearfield 13296 125 13421 238 (4 new) Crawford 14050 77 14127 231 (1 new) Elk 4973 50 5023 68 Forest 1790 7 1797 29 Indiana 11407 120 11527 276 (1 new) Jefferson 6423 37 6460 161 (4 new) McKean 6028 19 6047 108 Mercer 16585 101 16686 383 (2 new) Venango 8439 64 8503 180 (1 new) Warren 5302 38 5340 165

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

