 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Rotary to Hear From Award-Winning Outdoor Writer Andy Whitcomb

Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

Andy Whitcomb 1CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. – Clarion Rotary will be entertained again on Monday, December 13, by St. Petersburg resident, Andy Whitcomb, who is an award-winning outdoor writer.

Whitcomb has been featured in such magazines as Oklahoma Today, Boating World, and multiple ICAST Show Guides. His humor column can be found in Kayak Angler magazine and his article, Scratch the Hatch was in the April 2021 issue of Bassmaster magazine.

Since 2011, he also has contributed over 400 tips, observations, and stories as a multi-species angler and blogger for www.TakeMeFishing.org.

Clarion Rotary meets at the Clarion YMCA on Mondays at 12:10 p.m. Learn more about Clarion Rotary at www.clarionrotary.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.