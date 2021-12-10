Clarion Rotary to Hear From Award-Winning Outdoor Writer Andy Whitcomb

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. – Clarion Rotary will be entertained again on Monday, December 13, by St. Petersburg resident, Andy Whitcomb, who is an award-winning outdoor writer.

Whitcomb has been featured in such magazines as Oklahoma Today, Boating World, and multiple ICAST Show Guides. His humor column can be found in Kayak Angler magazine and his article, Scratch the Hatch was in the April 2021 issue of Bassmaster magazine.

Since 2011, he also has contributed over 400 tips, observations, and stories as a multi-species angler and blogger for www.TakeMeFishing.org.

Clarion Rotary meets at the Clarion YMCA on Mondays at 12:10 p.m. Learn more about Clarion Rotary at www.clarionrotary.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.