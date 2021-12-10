Clarion University Swimming & Diving: Three Legendary Golden Eagle Coaches Named to CSCAA 100 Greatest List

CLARION, Pa. – As a part of the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) Centennial Celebration, the association has named its list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.

From more than 500 nominees and the final list of 100 names, three legendary coaches from the Golden Eagle swimming & diving program – Dave Hrovat, Don Leas and Becky Rutt – were among the august group honored by the national body on Wednesday.

“What Dave, Don and Becky accomplished here is nothing short of extraordinary,” said head swimming & diving coach Bree Kelley. “They are part of an incredible legacy of greatness at Clarion, and we owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude for everything they have done to build the sport on our campus and in the country. On behalf of [diving coach] Heath Calhoun and myself, I want to thank them for what they mean to our program, and for setting the high standard of coaching we strive for every day. We will continue to work to make those who came before us proud of the path our program is on.”

Dave Hrovat – Perhaps the most decorated collegiate diving coach in history, Hrovat was a 15-time Division II Women’s Diving Coach of the Year and an 11-time Division II Men’s Diving Coach of the Year. He coached a total of 48 national champions and 294 NCAA Division II All-Americans from 1990-2020, including Kristin Day – just the fourth-ever NCAA Woman of the Year to come from a Division II institution – and Jamie Wolf, who earlier this year was named to the CSCAA Top 100 Women’s Swimmers and Divers list. Wolf is the only Division II women’s diver in history to win seven national championships, and another Hrovat charge, Kayla Kelosky, is the only other Division II women’s diver to win as many as six titles. On the men’s side, Logan Pearsall, Shawn Colton and Collin Vest were all four-time national champions under Hrovat.

Don Leas – The architect of the storied Clarion men’s and women’s diving teams, Leas coached 36 national champions, 234 All-Americans and two Olympians – Barbara Schaefer Nejman and Chris Seufert – as the Golden Eagle diving coach. He helped the men’s swimming & diving team win 19 consecutive PSAC championships from 1971-89 and the women’s team win 15 straight conference championships. Named to the NCAA’s Team of the Decade coaching staff in 1991, Leas also served as International Chairman of Diving for the World University Games after the 1981 games in Bucharest, and was the National Rules Chairman for US Diving for 15 years. Leas was inducted into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.

Becky Rutt – The impact of Becky Rutt on the sport of women’s swimming & diving cannot be overstated. In a short time as the Golden Eagles’ head coach, she turned Clarion into a national power, dominating the sport for close to a decade. A three-time Division II Women’s Coach of the Year in just eight seasons as Clarion’s women’s swimming coach, Rutt was selected to the NCAA Division II All-Decade team coaching staff in 1991. Rutt’s Golden Eagles won six national championships, placed second once and placed third once in her time as coach. She produced 25 national champions and 217 All-Americans in eight years while winning eight straight PSAC titles, and went 71-14 in dual meets. Rutt was inducted into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.