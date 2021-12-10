David A. Clark, 60, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021 at his residence.

Born May 25, 1961 in Warren, PA he was a son of the late Bruce and Mary Watt Clark.

David was a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Warren County and then on to attend Jamestown Business College in Jamestown, NY earning his Associates Degree.

David proudly served his country in the United State Air Force for nine years and then went on to serve 11 years in the Air Force National Guard of Pennsylvania.

He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and also earned the Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air

Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with one Oak Leaf Cluster and Air Force training Ribbon.

Mr. Clark was currently employed at Liberty Electronics where he assembled electrical components.

He was a member of the North Meadville Church of Christ.

David enjoyed gardening, especially flowers and loved to cook.

He was a dedicated caregiver to his cousin-in-law.

On January 17, 1981, he married the former Ruth Martin in Jamestown, NY and she survives.

Also surviving are two sisters, Sandy Clark Warner and her husband Todd of Sherman, NY and Crystal Clark Haskins and her husband Bob of San Antonio, TX; a brother, Steve Clark of Conneaut Lake; three brother-in-laws, Eugene Martin and his wife Jenie of Decatur, IN, Roger Gage and his companion Jeanette of Cambridge Springs and Max Gage and his wife Barbara of Fairview Park, OH; two sister in laws, Verna Carson of Franklin and Sharon Martin Collman and her husband Bob of Warren, PA.

Additionally he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews and his good friend and neighbors, Mandy and Nakoma Millard.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry, a sister in law, Mary Clark and a brother in law, Ken Carson.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.

A memorial service will follow at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

David will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

