Dennis Horner, 86, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on March 30, 1935, in West Monterey, Pa., to Ralph and Martha Jane (Rankin) Horner.

Dennis had worked as a heavy equipment operator with MAC Coal, Bracken Construction, C&K Coal, and was a Toby Township Supervisor.

He enjoyed farming, watching sports, and raising raspberries and strawberries.

He was a member and former Deacon of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Rimersburg.

Dennis loved to work, cut grass, mulch leaves, ride his lawn mower and spend time with Vonnie at their winter home in Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vonnie (Tremba) Horner whom he married on Feb. 18, 1954; his sons, Scott Horner and Chris Horner and fiancé, Tessie Gould all of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Corey Horner and wife, Emily, Kristina Graham and husband, Jason, Amy Horner, Leanna Horner, Megan Pauling and husband, Chris, and Andrew Horner; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Elise and Calvin; his brother, Richard B. Horner and wife, Ellen of Rimersburg; and his sister, Nancy “Vivian” McCall of Sligo.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Herman L. Horner and an infant brother.

Family and friends will be received from 6 – 8 PM on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Pastor Dan George officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’ memory to the Reformed Presbyterian Church, 946 N. Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send a condolence to Dennis’ family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

