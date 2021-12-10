Edward Brazier

 

Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-K0yPSDoD1f4u6ZEdward Brazier, age 108, just 4 weeks shy of his 109th birthday, of Clarion County, formerly of Shaler Twp. on Dec. 8, 2021.

Husband of the late Rita C. Morrissey Brazier

Father of Edward J. Brazier (Linda) and Pamela Dmitrzak (Richard)

Grandfather of Kimberly Simcic, Becky Vecenie (Tony), Joseph Dmitrzak (Kelli) and Jeffrey Dmitrzak (Lisa).

Great grandfather of George Simcic (Amanda), Marah Fielden (Ryan) and Karli and Kamryn Dmitrzak.

Great great grandfather of Gaby Simcic.

Mr. Brazier still enjoyed golfing and bowling until age 102.

Visitation Sun. Dec. 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw

Funeral Service Mon. Dec. 13, at 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.neelyfuneralhome.com.


