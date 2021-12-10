Immaculate Conception Preschool Students Write Letters to Santa

CLARION, Pa. – Preschool students at Immaculate Conception Parish School recently wrote letters to Santa!

Dear Santa,

My name is Scott and I am 3 years old. I have worked really hard to be on the nice list by sharing with my brother, making crafts for my Mommy and making good choices. I love my mommy, daddy, Santa and Michael. My Christmas wishes are: a pack of monster trucks, finger paint and a toy friend. Thank you. Love, Scott

Dear Santa,



My name is Atlas. I am 3 years old now but I will be 4 years old by Christmas. I have been really good this year. I should be at the top of the nice list because I have been extra nice to my sister and I help my mom take care of the dog. I am listing only the really important gifts on my list for you. I would like a monster truck and then a few more monster trucks. I will share my cookies with you. Love Atlas

Dear Santa,

I am Blaine and I am 4 years old. I have been working really hard to be on the nice list. I have been following directions, giving lots of hugs, playing with friends, helping mom and dad, taking out the trash, cleaning the litter box and feeding the Guinea pig. I have also been sharing with my friends. I hope that I find a horse, helicopter, 4 wheeler, robot and squishy ball under the tree this year. Thank you. Love, Blaine

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan and I am 4 years old. I have been really nice all year long. I have helped Papa feed the chickens, I have picked up the eggs for Grandma and lately I have been helping Daddy dig holes. I have been working hard at school too. My Christmas wishes are a blue dirt bike that takes gas and oil and a blue bean bag chair.

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

My name is Declan and I am 4 years old. This year, I have worked really hard to be on the nice list. It is really hard work to be on the nice list especially when I like to be silly. I am nice to all my friends, I share my toys, I help clean up in my classroom and at home. I also help Mommy and Daddy with my baby brother. For Christmas I am wishing for a toy dinosaur, a toy mouse, a teddy bear and a toy batman. Thank you. Love, Declan.

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Carter. I am 4 years old. I am on the nice list because I share with the boys in my class and I am nice to my sisters. I want to play race cars with my Mommy and have a Christmas tree. Thank you. Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

My name is Evan and I am 3 years old. I have worked really hard to be on the nice list by giving friends hugs, giving Hudson hugs, cleaning up the toys, sleeping, helping Mommy clean and clearing my plate. My Christmas wishes are: apples, lemons, playing games, and helping put the star on the tree. Thank you! Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

My name is Luke Stout and I am 5 years old. I have been working extra hard to be on the nice list. I have been sharing with my friends, being kind to others, listening to my teachers and cleaning up when the song comes on. I really hope I find a big Indominus Rex, dinosaur toys, and a big volcano under the tree. I would like a Nintendo Switch for me and my brother to share. Thank you! Love, Luke.

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is Ryan. I am 5 years ol. I have done lots of great things to be on the nice list. I have shared toys with my brothers. I have been good at school and helping some of my classmates with cutting. I deliver messages at school to help my teacher. I also buy toys for other boys at Christmas. My Christmas list includes a toy airplane, walkie talkies and a watch. Please bring Luke a big truck and a baby toy for Hudson. Thank you. Love Ryan

Dear Santa,

Hi. I am Caden and I just turned 5 years old. I have been working all year sharing toys , playing nicely with friends and sharing food. I also have been nice to my sister. I know you have been very busy helping everyone all over the world. Thank you. My Christmas wishes are for some toys but especially a crane, dump truck, a dozer to push dirt and an excavator. Thank you! Love, Caden

Dear Santa,

My name is Barrett and I am 4 years old. I have done a lot of things to be on the nice list like helping daddy put up the Christmas lights and to put in a new drawer. I also make mommy and daddy cards. My Christmas wishes are for a hot wheels dinosaur, hot wheels race track that the car goes in water and changes color and a transformer. Thank you. Love, Barrett

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Harvey. I am 5 years old. I do lots of great things to be on the nice list all year long. Some of the nice things I do include playing with my sister, helping my daddy and being nice to my mommy. I try my best at school too. My Christmas wishes are a playmobile, army, police Chase car. Thank you. Love Harvey

Dear Santa,

My name is Halle and I am 3 years old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the nice list by doing my homework, sharing in my classroom, playing with my sister and practicing my manners. My Christmas wishes are for Bitty Baby clothes, a Welliewisher and Christmas pajamas. Thank you. Love Halle

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Kaylee. I am 5 years old. I help clean up my toys. I try to play nice with my brother. I work hard at school. These are some of the ways I work on staying on the nice list. My wishes for Christmas are to have a big dinner with my family. I would also like a dolly, paint with brushes and a dinosaur toy. Thank you.

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Violet and I am 4 years old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the nice list by sharing toys, listening to my mommy and daddy. I love my mommy and daddy. My wishes for Christmas are to have a volcano, a Doc McStuffis and a Minnie Mouse Store. Thank you. Love Violet

Dear Santa,

Hello. How are you? My name is Marin and I am 5. I have been playing nicely with my brother all year. I have also been sharing with my classmates at school and helping my mom so that I can stay on the nice list. My Christmas wishes are to have a baby Yoda robot, pokemon cards, socks and new sneakers. Thank you. Love Marin

Dear Santa,

My name is Daniel and I am 4 years old. This year I have worked really hard to be on the nice list by helping my mom and Aunt at the shop. I have also been kind at school and nice to my sister. For Christmas, I would like a robot, toy car and a monster truck.

Thank you. Love, Daniel

Dear Santa,

My name is Isla. I am 5 years old. I have been very nice this year. I have helped my sisters, played nicely with my friends, helped my mom clean the room and do the dishes. I helped dad make food and pack lunches. I help my teacher at school too. My Christmas wishes are, heelies, a jewelry box, candy, chapstick and a kitchen lego set. Thank you, Love, Isla

