Joseph LeRoy “Kokomo Joe” Fenstermaker, 75, of Titusville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning December 8th surrounded by his daughters.

Joe was born on July 23, 1946 in Titusville, a son of the late William “Bill” Fenstermaker and Betty Jane Straub Fenstermaker.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1964.

He was employed at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. for 50 years from where he retired.

Joe was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post No. 368 American Legion; the Titusville Moose Club; the PNA Club; and of the B.P.O. Elks No. 264.

Joe definitely made a name for himself in Titusville.

He fought for what he believed in, even if it meant fighting city hall to save his house.

Everyone knew Joe or knew of him.

He was the man that loved his Trans Am in the 80’s, the man that rode his bike and the only “diehard” Browns fan in Titusville.

But most of all, Joe was a father figure to many and will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, big heart and love for his girls.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Zinger and husband David of Charlotte, NC, Tracey Utegg and fiancée Kevin McEldowney of Corry, and Lori Lee of Franklin; his grandchildren, Cole and Natalie Zinger, Lexi and Collin Utegg, Dawson Smith and Rook Lee; a sister, Renee Fenstermaker of Menlo Park, CA; a niece, Diane Miller and husband Chris of Ashtabula, OH; his extended family, Jodi, Paul, Kyle and Kreg Schreckengost all of Corry; his dearest friend, Kim Strain of Titusville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Holly Fenstermaker; a sister, Joyce Fenstermaker; and a brother, John “Billy” Fenstermaker.

No public calling hours will be observed.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

