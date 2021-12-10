Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster, 77, of Chicora, formerly of the Rimersburg area, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021 at the emergency department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Kenneth was born in Wattersonville, Armstrong Co. on July 30, 1944.

He was the son of the late James R. and Viola Mae Garris Foster.

He was a 1962 graduate of East Brady Area High School.

He was a member of the Karns City United Methodist Church and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran having served aboard the USS Bennington off of the coast of Vietnam.

Ken had been employed at Rex Hide Inc. in East Brady, Harbison-Walker in Templeton and following his retirement, he was a driver for ADESA vehicle auctions.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

Ken was an avid automobile enthusiast. He was a proud owner of several Ford pickup trucks and most recently had acquired his much loved Austin Nash Metropolitan.

Ken participated in many ministry activities in various United Methodist churches that his late wife, Glea, pastored.

His wife, The Rev. Glea L. Bearfield Foster preceded him in death on November 29, 2011.

The couple had been married at the Lawsonham United Methodist Church on August 16, 1969.

Ken is survived by his sister, Martha Craig and her husband, Allen, of Humbolt, TN, a brother-in-law, Wade D. Bearfield of Rimersburg; his sisters-in-law, Geri Foster and Jeanne Foster, as well as 13 nieces and nephews and a number of great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by two brothers, William C. “Bill” Foster and Frederick W. “Fred” Foster and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willis D. and Mabel Swartz Bearfield.

Friends will received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday and at the Karns City United Methodist Church from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral service will follow from the church at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Lewis, church pastor, and retired pastor, The Rev. Glenn Kohlhepp, officiating.

Interment will be in Lawsonham Cemetery, Madison Twp., Clarion Co.

Memorial contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to the Karns City United Methodist Church, PO Box 89, Karns City, PA 16041.

Military honors will be accorded at the church by the Chicora and Brady’s Bend American Legion Posts.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

