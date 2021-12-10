Keystone School Board Reorganizes for 2022

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board had their yearly reorganization meeting on Wednesday evening, December 8, welcoming two new members to the board, as well as two returning members.

New board members Jason Say and Buck Weaver were sworn in alongside returning members John Slagle and Stacey Thompson as a result of the November election.

Thompson was presented with a service award for 12 years on the board. Slagle received the same award for 32 years.

Slagle was reelected as board president unanimously, and board member Greg Barrett was likewise reelected as vice president.

The board also changed its rules regarding public comment on recommendation from their solicitor, removing a language that put the rule in discord with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

“I would recommend that the board strikes the two statements that say there will be a limit of 15 minutes speaking time on any one subject or area of concern,” said board solicitor Jennifer Gornall.

“I don’t think that’s consistent necessarily with the Sunshine Law, and you haven’t been following it in any event, so it’s best not to pick and choose what you’re going to follow.”

During the board committee assignments, Say raised a question asking why board members who have a particular adeptness for a particular area are not on the committees that reflect those skills.

“My thoughts on the committees is,” he said, “looking through them, you have new board members who I think have certain skillsets. I think that to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to put these newly elected board members and the same board members in the same committees as before,’ is maybe not the best way to do committee assignments.”

Say said it would make more sense to put board members in the committees they are more suited to, using himself as an example.

“I’ve been in athletics my whole life, so I would say the athletic council is one I would be interested in, and I would think it would make sense to have me on,” he explained.

It was pointed out by other board members the board does reorganize every year, meaning board members could be reassigned to committees for 2023. Additionally, the inclusion of members unfamiliar with a committee’s purview could provide alternate perspectives.

“That’s why you’re on there,” said board member Ken Swartfager, “so people that aren’t particularly well-versed can be represented in committee meetings so the things we do and implement here are understood by the average person.”

2022 Appointments

James Beary and Dwayne VanTassel were appointed to the Joint Operating Committee of the Clarion County Career Center, while Stacey Thompson and Buck Weaver were appointed as alternates.

Greg Barrett was appointed as IU6 Representative, while Ken Swartfager was appointed as an alternate.

Ken Swartfager was appointed Legal and PSBA Representative, while Stacey Thompson was appointed as an alternate.

Stacey Thompson was appointed as Keystone School District Education Foundation Liaison, with Jason Say as an alternate.

Vern Lauffer was appointed as Clarion County Tax Collection Committee Delegate, while Leigh Kerle was appointed as an alternate.

Other Business

In addition to their reorganization meeting, the Keystone School Board also conducted their regular work session and business meeting on December 8.

During their business meeting, the board:

Announced their next scheduled meeting as a combined regular work session and business meeting on January 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the elementary school gym/cafeteria.

Approved hiring Courtney Syfert as long-term substitute high school math teacher, at the pro-rated salary of $26,062, Step 1, Bachelors, effective January 3, 2022, through the end of the 2021-22 School Year, pending proper completion of personnel file documentation and clearances.

Approved to post for a mentor for the long-term substitute math teacher.

Retroactively approved to post for mentors for David McCollough, high school teacher, and Austin Cessna, high school social studies teacher.

Approved the intent to retire letter from Dixie Wentling, paraprofessional, effective July 9, 2022.

Approved the hiring of Courtney Colwell as paraprofessional, effective December 7, 2021, pending proper completion of personnel file and clearances.

Approved the appointment of Julie Patrick as JV/Varsity girl’s basketball program volunteer, pending proper completion of personnel file documentation and clearances.

Approved letter of resignation from Christopher Long as play director.

Approved the hiring of Kami Coursen as play director.

Retroactively approved extending substitute athletic director position to Bill Irwin from October 9, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

Approved the 2022 Homestead/Farmstead Resolution.

Authorized the business manager to pay bills before the January 17, 2022 meeting.

Approved to replenish discretionary budget for elementary tables to be paid from the capital reserve in the amount of $2,765.55.

Approved the senior class field trip to PNC Park on May 25, 2022, using money from the Class of 2022 student account, fundraiser profits for each student, and additional funds paid by students.

Approved the senior class trip to Washington D.C. from November 13, 2022, to November 18, 2022, using voluntary contributions from students, earnings from the senior class magazine, cookie dough fundraiser funds, and money allocated from the senior class student activity account. Contributions from various outside sources may also be used.

