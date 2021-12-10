Larry Eisenman Jr., 43, of Pleasantville passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after a short illness.

Born on March 14, 1978 in Oil City he was the son of Larry and Rhonda Biltz Eisenman Sr.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and Clarion University.

Larry worked for the Forest County Assessment office.

He enjoyed kayaking, hiking, fishing, spending time outdoors, and watching baseball and football.

He was an avid reader and also enjoyed spending time playing with his nieces.

Larry is survived by his three brothers: Jason Eisenman of Venus; Matthew Eisenman of Kennerdell; and Andy Eisenman, his wife Amy and their daughters Bailey and Elizabeth of Venus. Numerous aunts and uncles also survive.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, with Rev. Deborah Jacobson interim Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church presiding.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

Memorials in Larry’s honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

