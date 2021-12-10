 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Louis A. “Tony” Bauer

Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lprgcfximOUr2IMPLouis A. “Tony” Bauer, 67, of New Castle, formerly a longtime resident of Lucinda, PA; passed away Friday evening, December 3, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Bauer was born October 10, 1954, in Cincinnati, OH, a son of the late Cyril and Billy Jean (Cason) Bauer.

Tony enjoyed hunting on the family farm in Lucinda, PA, was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Tony is survived by two daughters, Amy L. (David) Johns, and Toni (Bill) Dando, both of New Castle; five grandchildren, David Johns, Christopher Johns, Rachel Dando, Bill Dando, and Steven Dando, all of New Castle; a brother, James (Colleen) Bauer, Lucinda, PA; two sisters, Bobbie (Dan) Mays, and Terrie (Randy) Eland, both of Lucinda, PA; five nephews, Ivy Willis, Robert Bauer, Michael Bauer, Joseph Mays, and Jared Mays; and a niece, Morgan Mays.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a brother, Cyril “Butch” Bauer, Jr.; a sister, Gertrude Willis; two sisters in law, Deborah Bauer, and Karen Bauer; two nephews, James Cyril “J.C.” Bauer, and Adam Bauer; and a niece, Cathleen Bauer.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.