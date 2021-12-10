Louis A. “Tony” Bauer, 67, of New Castle, formerly a longtime resident of Lucinda, PA; passed away Friday evening, December 3, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Bauer was born October 10, 1954, in Cincinnati, OH, a son of the late Cyril and Billy Jean (Cason) Bauer.

Tony enjoyed hunting on the family farm in Lucinda, PA, was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Tony is survived by two daughters, Amy L. (David) Johns, and Toni (Bill) Dando, both of New Castle; five grandchildren, David Johns, Christopher Johns, Rachel Dando, Bill Dando, and Steven Dando, all of New Castle; a brother, James (Colleen) Bauer, Lucinda, PA; two sisters, Bobbie (Dan) Mays, and Terrie (Randy) Eland, both of Lucinda, PA; five nephews, Ivy Willis, Robert Bauer, Michael Bauer, Joseph Mays, and Jared Mays; and a niece, Morgan Mays.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a brother, Cyril “Butch” Bauer, Jr.; a sister, Gertrude Willis; two sisters in law, Deborah Bauer, and Karen Bauer; two nephews, James Cyril “J.C.” Bauer, and Adam Bauer; and a niece, Cathleen Bauer.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.