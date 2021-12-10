Paula Rose Smith, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 11:37 A.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications from COVID-19.

Born in Steubenville, OH on August 3, 1944 she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Paulina Forte Payne.

Paula’s Mom died while giving birth to her and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Joseph and Isabell Ferrelli and her grandparents, Salvatore and Rosa Forte.

Paula was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Steubenville and attended Franciscan University of Steubenville.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, casinos, watching movies at home and traveling.

For their 30th anniversary she traveled to Italy with her husband and they also spend each winter in Deland, FL.

Paula will be dearly missed by her extended Florida family at Fairway Village.

Above everything, Paula loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and family was everything to her.

On November 28, 1981 she married William Smith in Franklin and he survives.

Also surviving are three children; Maria McFadden and her husband Bob, who was like a son to Paula of Seneca, Samuel J. Malek and his wife Tina of South Carolina, and Kristina Loeper and her husband Ryan of Reading, PA; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Miller of Meadville, Samuel J. Malek Sr. of South Carolina, Anthony Malek of South Carolina, Christopher Collyar of New Hampshire and Corey Loeper of Reading and one great grandchild, Aiden Collyar of New Hampshire.

Additionally surviving is her brother, Ronald Wilson and his wife Jacqueline of Missouri; a special nephew, Mark Hinkle and his wife Michelle and a special friend and brother by heart, Herman Jefferies.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00 – 4:00 P.M. Sunday.

Additional visitation will be held from 9:45 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. Monday in the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

Although Paula received all of her vaccinations against COVID-19 she still was unable to overcome her battle with it and the family hopes people stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

