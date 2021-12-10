 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

PennDOT Extends Deadline for ‘Innovations Challenge’

Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Innovations Challenge TrophiesHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that the deadline for the fifth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Friday, January 21, 2022.

Students in grades 9-12, regardless of their school’s learning model, are invited to participate in this year’s Innovations Challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.

Taking Pennsylvania’s diverse demographics into consideration, this year’s Innovations Challenge asks students to develop a comprehensive and cost-effective public engagement strategy, beyond the current public engagement procedures (outlined in Publication 295) that uses innovative technologies and tools that PennDOT can implement to more effectively engage and connect with all age groups during the transportation planning and project development process. 

Regional challenge winners will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship, which will be held in spring 2022.

For this year’s challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) has donated $2,500.00 and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA) has donated $1,500.00 for a combined total award of $4,000.00 for this year’s first place team.

The Innovations Challenge aims to not only help students explore real transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but also open their minds to the very real possibility of working for PennDOT or in the transportation industry after graduation.

For complete details, visit the Innovation Challenge webpage at www.penndot.gov. Again, the submission deadline has been extended through Friday, January 21, 2022.


