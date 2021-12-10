Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash on Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 66.

According to Marienville-based State Police, 28-year-old Glen H. Leffew, III, of Marienville, was operating a 2009 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle traveling south on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, when the crash occurred.

Leffew reportedly told police that he had struck a deer, which caused him to lay down his motorcycle, but police say there was no evidence at the scene of a deer being struck, and there was a distinct odor of alcohol on Leffew.

Leffew was not wearing a helmet.

He suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to East Forest School by Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and then flown via LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.