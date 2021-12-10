 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash on Route 66

Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State-PoliceJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 66.

According to Marienville-based State Police, 28-year-old Glen H. Leffew, III, of Marienville, was operating a 2009 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle traveling south on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, when the crash occurred.

Leffew reportedly told police that he had struck a deer, which caused him to lay down his motorcycle, but police say there was no evidence at the scene of a deer being struck, and there was a distinct odor of alcohol on Leffew.

Leffew was not wearing a helmet.

He suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to East Forest School by Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and then flown via LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, December 10, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.