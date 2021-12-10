Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspects

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two theft suspects.

According to police, the suspects (pictured above and below) were reportedly connected to a theft that happened on September 4.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Trooper Cleveland of the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Clarion-based State Police released the above information on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.