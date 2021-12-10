Santa Claus to Visit F.L. Crooks & Co. on Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Santa Claus is visiting Clarion on Saturday – with a little help from FL Crooks and Co.

Santa will be making a special guest appearance at F.L. Crooks & Co. on Main Street on Saturday, December 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

He has plans to return on Friday, December 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

While on the sidewalk outside of the store, children and parents are invited to meet and greet Crooks’ visitor who will be seated in the large store window.

Children will be able to wave to Santa and have their parents take photos of them in front of the window “with” Santa, offering a safe alternative to traditional Santa visits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

