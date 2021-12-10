Two Local Breweries Featured in Documentary Series

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two local breweries were recently featured in an episode of the documentary series, Poured in PA.

(Pictured above: Chelsea Crooks Alexander and George Alexander on Poured in PA. Photo courtesy of Poured in PA.)

Mechanistic Brewing Company and Lost in the Wilds Brewing appeared on the episode 22 of the show, “It Takes Two,” which premiered in late November.

Poured in PA is a documentary project by GK Visual focused on the craft beer industry in Pennsylvania. The web series follows the award-winning 2018 documentary, title Poured in Pennsylvania.

“We had a great time filming with Poured in PA,” Mechanistic owner and operator Chelsea Crooks Alexander told exploreClarion.com.

“Their team is knowledgeable, friendly, and talented. They tell stories in a unique way and focus on different aspects of the brewing world in Pennsylvania.”

“Everything seemed to be pretty good,” said Jared Griebel owner of Lost in the Wilds. “It wasn’t the greatest weather for them to come and show them everything, but they pieced some stuff together…and they told our story well.”

Crooks said in June of 2019 she had responded to an Instagram post by Poured in PA seeking information about Pennsylvania breweries. She had been following the series on social media for a few years and was a fan of their YouTube videos.

“Nothing materialized since we were in our first year of business and extremely busy,” she said. “I continued to follow Poured in PA on social media and watched their videos, previously on Amazon Prime, and sent another email this past summer to follow up. The group happened to be in Erie and traveling through Clarion on their way back home to their Harrisburg office. We met and filmed in July 2021.”

Meanwhile, Griebel said he and his wife Mallory had never heard of Poured in PA. He explained the showrunners reached out to them in March of 2021 and came to film at Lost in the Wilds in April.

(Photo submitted by Chelsea Crooks Alexander.)

Both Crooks and Griebel said they had a very positive experience filming the show.

“The guys were very nice and polite and professional so it made it a comfortable interview to talk to them about things,” said Griebel. “Just meeting and talking to those guys about the different breweries they had been to and informing them of other places that they might be able to look into.”

“Hearing their thoughts on our beers was great and we enjoyed picking their brains about the best beers they have had in Pennsylvania,” said Crooks about spending time with the show’s crew after filming, along with her husband George. “They gave a few recommendations for us to check out next time we are on the eastern side of the state.”

Crooks stressed Mechanistic’s appearance on Poured in PA can serve as an example for young people to show them there is room for economic growth in Clarion, pointing to lower housing and commercial space prices as well as other factors.

“We have space for hobbies and side projects where you are lucky to even have a patio in most urban settings,” she said. “We have more time because we are not stuck in rush hour traffic. Competition is limited compared to urban cities. Our community supports local and you can make more of a difference in a small town. There is no way that George and I could have afforded to open a brewery in Washington DC, where we lived prior to moving home.”

Though Griebel agreed with Crook’s assertion, he added his brewery’s appearance on the show was good for business.

“Pennsylvania has such a large business and selection of breweries so to be featured among a good amount of those is nice. I wouldn’t say I would be opposed to doing something like that in the future,” he said.

Mechanistic Brewing Company is located alongside Liberty Street in Clarion and focuses on scientifically-crafted brewing to recreate traditional beers and create modern styles.

Lost in the Wilds Brewing, found on Route 66 outside of Shippenville, is a family-friendly environment with a spacious, wooded, outdoor seating area.

The full episode of Poured in PA is available below:

