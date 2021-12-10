Wendy L. Seidel, 68, of Cranberry passed away on Thursday December 9, 2021 at UPMC NW.

She was born in Grove City on November 17, 1953 and was the daughter of the late David and Shirley Dunbar Seidel.

Wendy went to Mercer High School.

She enjoyed collecting rocks, she like to tumble and polish them.

Wendy also liked fishing and taking trips with the family.

She is survived by her daughter Tammi DeLoe and husband Jim of Cranberry and a grandson Jessie Marsh and girlfriend Amber Kelly, a great grandson Jack, and like a daughter Brandi Barnhart and husband John of Nevada.

Wendy is also survived by her siblings; Keith Seidel and wife Becky of Cochranton and David Seidel Jr. and wife Anita of Mercer. Also many nieces and nephews and close friends Patti Hines and Jan Booth.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfunerahome.com.

