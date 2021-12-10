

William Rocco Lutz, 74, passed away at his family home in Franklin, PA after a battle with cancer on December 8th, 2021.

William was raised in Kelayres, PA and spent his childhood in the Hazleton, PA region.

He was a graduate of Hazleton Area High School Class of 1965.

Afterwards he enlisted in the Army Reserves and went on to study accounting at Pennsylvania State University.

He moved to Pittsburgh, PA in 1974 to work in finance and met the love of his life Robin Kay Cunningham of Burgettstown, PA. They were married on February 10th, 1979 in Burgettstown.

William and Robin have lived in Franklin since their marriage in 1979.

William spent nearly 40 years employed as the VP and Controller of The Derrick Publishing Company in Oil City, PA before retiring in 2017.

William was an avid golfer and long-time member of Wanango Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with his friends and family.

But mostly he enjoyed spending time with his wife, three children, and his three grandchildren.

William is survived by his loving wife Robin, his three children, Reghan Young and her husband Steve of Meadville, William Lutz of Pittsburgh, and Meta Lutz of Pittsburgh.

He also is survived by his three grandchildren Zach, Noah, and Ella Young which were the motivation for his continued battle with cancer.

He also leaves behind two loving sisters, Antoinette Botch and Mary Jane Barletta along with his godson, Richard Barletta and nieces, Jennifer, Gina, Maria, Linda and nephew Michael.

William is predeceased by his parents, Patrick Lutz and Jennie Lutz (McAloose), and brothers, Patrick Lutz, Jr. and John Lutz; as well as his cherished brother-in-law, Jackie Barletta.

The family is planning a memorial gathering at Wanango Country Club in Reno, PA on December 19th, 2021 at 1:00 PM for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue as William was an avid dog lover.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the UPMC-VNA hospice nurses and his long time friend and physician, Dr. William Fee.

And also a special thank you to Cas and Colleen Karnish for all their help provided to the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

