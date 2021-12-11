A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then showers likely. High near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

