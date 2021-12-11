Becky Faith Dombrosky, 61, of Franklin, passed away at 1:08 P.M., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an illness.

Born in Greensburg on August 30, 1960 she was a daughter of William Oliver Helzel and Margaret Louise Burton Gough.

Becky was a graduate of Penn Trafford High School, Westmoreland County Community College and also Transylvania Bible School.

She also attended Warner Southern College in Lake Wales, Florida.

She enjoyed crotchet, plastic canvas, arts and crafts and attending her church.

She was a longtime active member of the Fox Street Church of God and participated in the Christian Women’s Connection.

Becky was a 14 year Cancer survivor and participated in the Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society.

Becky’s family and friends will always remember her boisterous laugh.

Family was everything to her and she would do anything for her daughter and grandchildren.

She was married to Gregory Michael Dombrosky and he preceded her in death.

Surviving is her daughter, Meaghan Decker and her husband Tom of Franklin; four grandchildren, Bella, Bristol, Braelynn and Eric; nine siblings, Deb Graham, Nancy Helzel, BJ Helzel, Ruth Sznajder, Harry Gough and his wife Judy, Dawn Parry and her husband Rob, Lisa Beaton and her husband Jim, Arthur Helzel and David Helzel.

Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral chapel with Pastor Chad Troup, Pastor of Fox Street Church of God, officiating.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 7:00 P.M Tuesday. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will be made at Brandon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and funeral contributions may be made to the family by visiting Becky’s tribute page at www.HuffFuneral.com.

