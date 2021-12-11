Clarion Conservation District Sponsoring Winter Wonderland Hike on January 8

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Conservation District is sponsoring a Winter Wonderland Hike on Saturday, January 8.

With freezing temperatures during Pennsylvania winters, it is a wonder that anything could survive in the wild at all during this time of year.

Winter is often seen as a season of dormancy, even for the most avid outdoorsmen, but there are many resilient species that rely on and thrive in the harsh conditions of a Pennsylvania winter.

The Clarion Conservation District is offering an opportunity to bundle up and join in on a hike discovering the wonders of winter on January 8.

The hike will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon, beginning from the Farmington Township Community Park.

The hike will be approximately two miles on a relatively flat, paved trail. Participants are advised to dress warm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Please call 814-393-6147 or email [email protected] to register by January 6.

