Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Conservation District Sponsoring Winter Wonderland Hike on January 8

Saturday, December 11, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

51140353_2126282747432430_846749074374787072_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Conservation District is sponsoring a Winter Wonderland Hike on Saturday, January 8.

With freezing temperatures during Pennsylvania winters, it is a wonder that anything could survive in the wild at all during this time of year.

Winter is often seen as a season of dormancy, even for the most avid outdoorsmen, but there are many resilient species that rely on and thrive in the harsh conditions of a Pennsylvania winter.

The Clarion Conservation District is offering an opportunity to bundle up and join in on a hike discovering the wonders of winter on January 8.

The hike will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon, beginning from the Farmington Township Community Park.

The hike will be approximately two miles on a relatively flat, paved trail. Participants are advised to dress warm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Please call 814-393-6147 or email [email protected] to register by January 6.


