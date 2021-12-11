Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Eggnog

Make this holiday treat in your own kitchen!

Ingredients

12 large eggs

1-1/2 cups sugar



1/2 teaspoon salt8 cups whole milk, divided2 tablespoons vanilla extract1 teaspoon ground nutmeg2 cups heavy whipping creamAdditional nutmeg, optional

Directions

-In a heavy saucepan, whisk together eggs, sugar, and salt. Gradually add 4 cups milk; cook and stir over low heat until a thermometer reads 160°-170°, 30-35 minutes. Do not allow to boil. Immediately transfer to a large bowl.

-Stir in vanilla, nutmeg, and remaining milk. Place bowl in an ice-water bath, stirring until milk mixture is cool. (If mixture separates, process in a blender until smooth.) Refrigerate, covered, until cold, at least 3 hours.

-To serve, beat cream until soft peaks form. Whisk gently into the cooled milk mixture. If desired, sprinkle with additional nutmeg before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.