Douglas Andrew, “Doug” Anderton, 74, of Erie, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, peacefully at Hamot Hospital.

Born February 24, 1948, in Oil City, he was the third oldest of the late John J. Sr. and Jeanne W. Anderton.

Doug was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1966.

After graduation Doug enlisted in the Navy and served in the Vietnam War, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.

Doug was a crew member on the USS Kitty Hawk Westpac from 1969-1972.

“The Kitty Hawk is well-equipped to meet the challenge of any threat to world peace. But her weaponry is merely idle still without the men who stand behind her. Kitty Hawk is nearly 5000-men strong, and each man is an integral part in her role as servant to the freedom-loving peoples of the world.” – Heritage, History

Doug was then assigned to the 621-as an aircraft mechanic.

He was also in the Naval Reserve Manpower where he traveled the country repairing aircrafts and experiencing many cultures.

Doug was an avid fisherman, he often would fish for trout in the 20 Mile Creek in Erie, Herschel’s Pond, Girard and in Oil Creek State Park.

He also enjoyed gardening with his wife and took pride in sharing his bountiful harvest with his friends and family members.

He spent more than 30 years at General Electric in Erie where he eventually retired.

Doug is survived by his wife, Leanora “Dolly” Anderton, whom he married in 1972. They were married for 49 years.

He is also survived by three sisters: Sylvia Dowling and her husband, Patrick “Pat” of Pleasantville, Andrea Anderton of Oil City and Amanda “Mindy” Bonar, and her husband John of Tennessee; two brothers: John Anderton and his wife, Judy, and Mark Anderton, all of Oil City; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours per Doug’s request.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Harborcreek.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamot Hospital, 201 State Street, Erie, PA 16550.

Please send contributions to the amazing nursing staff at Hamot Hospital ICU and the 7th floor Unit.

Dolly Anderton and family will welcome and invite family, friends and loved ones to participate in celebrating the life of Doug Anderton with a summer picnic on a date to be announced later, by his favorite pond in Erie.

