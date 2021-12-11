 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

East Forest Elementary Students Participate in Mikayla’s Voice, Wheels of Friendship Program

Saturday, December 11, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG-8079FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the spring of 2021, East Forest Elementary students participated in the Mikayla’s Voice and Wheels of Friendship program.

(Pictured: Logan Stevenson, Zach Walton, Adrian Potter, and Rieland Heckathorn.)

Mikayla’s Voice Inclusion Assemblies introduce valuable dialogue for schools and demonstrate children’s capacity for understanding, acceptance, and compassion.

The Wheels of Friendship is a unique program developed and coordinated by Mikayla’s Voice, children paint not with brushes, but with the wheels of a wheelchair (or walker) and the paws (and tail) of a service dog.

The students worked together to create pieces of a large interactive mural that is currently installed in the East Forest building.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.