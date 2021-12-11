East Forest Elementary Students Participate in Mikayla’s Voice, Wheels of Friendship Program

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the spring of 2021, East Forest Elementary students participated in the Mikayla’s Voice and Wheels of Friendship program.

(Pictured: Logan Stevenson, Zach Walton, Adrian Potter, and Rieland Heckathorn.)

Mikayla’s Voice Inclusion Assemblies introduce valuable dialogue for schools and demonstrate children’s capacity for understanding, acceptance, and compassion.

The Wheels of Friendship is a unique program developed and coordinated by Mikayla’s Voice, children paint not with brushes, but with the wheels of a wheelchair (or walker) and the paws (and tail) of a service dog.

The students worked together to create pieces of a large interactive mural that is currently installed in the East Forest building.

