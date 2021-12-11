Frederick “Fred” R. O’Polka, 72, of Meadville and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at home.

Fred was born in Franklin, on January 16, 1949, a son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Walz) O’Polka.

On November 11, 2007 Fred married Carla A. Bruleigh; she survives.

In 2018 Fred purchased Starlite Diversified.

He had previously owned the former Singer-Heatrix which he had co-founded.

A graduate of Franklin High School, Fred earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Thiel College and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Gannon University.

He served in the US Army Reserves.

A member and past president of the Meadville Country Club, Fred was also a member of Taylor Hose in Meadville and of Frenchman’s Reserves Club and Golf Course in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Fred will be most remembered for his caring personality, strong work ethic, generosity towards others, quick wit and supreme sense of humor.

He will be sadly missed.

In addition to his wife, Carla, Fred is survived by three children Lyndsey Hoover (Shane) of Meadville, Hugo Litwiler II of Columbus, OH, Danielle Litwiler (wife Danielle Lowe) of Conneaut Lake; one grandchild Sophie Hoover; a sister Penny Hawthorne of Franklin; two nieces and a nephew.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2-6 PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, where Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday with Pastor Sam Marchetta officiating.

Fred will be laid to rest in St. Agatha Cemetery, Meadville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, River Walk Conf. Center, 333 E. Carson St. Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

