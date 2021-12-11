GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Redbank Valley’s Rearick Out to Prove She is More Than Just a Sniper From the Outside

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Caylen Rearick likes the view from the outside looking in.

Prolific from behind the arc — no Redbank Valley girls basketball player has hit more 3-pointers in a game than her seven last year on the way to 54 on the season — Rearick is as dangerous as they come from the perimeter.

The junior has always had a knack for shooting.

“That’s my thing,” Rearick said, chuckling. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always been the shooter of the team.”

But, Rearick wants to branch out this season. She wants to be seen as more than just a sniper from long distance. She wants to go to the hoop more. Mix it up in the paint more. Show she’s not one-dimensional.

The word is definitely out on the guard. She received a lot of attention from opponents as last season wore on. Rearick became very acquainted with face guarding.

She expects more of the same in 2021-22.

“It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m going to have to work so much harder this year than I did last year,” Rearick said. “My coaches have pushed me to drive more because everyone knows that I’m the shooter of the team. I’ve definitely been driving more in scrimmages and this summer.”

Rearick has worked hard this offseason on her craft, mainly slashing to the hoop and creating shots for herself. Redbank sets a good many screens for her on set plays to get her open shots from the outside, but Rearick would rather not have to rely so much on that.

That should make Rearick even more dangerous.

Last year, she averaged 12.9 points per game. She has a solid cast around her in senior center Madison Foringer, who averaged 11.7 points and 8.8 rebounds last season, and junior guard Alivia Huffman, who scored at an 11.6 ppg clip.

Rearick isn’t satisfied.

“I definitely want to succeed more than last year,” she said. “I know I accomplished a lot last year, but there’s more things that I think I can accomplish.”

Mainly, Rearick wants to win the District 9 Class 3A title.

Last year, the Bulldogs were denied by Moniteau, falling in the semifinals.

It has proven to be a huge motivation for Rearick and the team going into this season.

“We won it my freshman year, and it’s a great feeling when that gold medal goes around your neck,” Rearick said. “You’re on top of the world. I want to feel that again.”

Rearick, who is also a standout libero on the volleyball team, is fearless — she got that from diving all over the floor making digs.

She also enjoys the up-tempo style the Bulldogs play on the basketball court. She thinks that could carry Redbank Valley a long way this season.

“It’s fun running up and down the court, making great plays and high-fiving your teammates,” Rearick said. “It’s hard for teams to keep up with our fast pace. It’s awesome.”

Following is a quick look at Clarion County area girls basketball teams:

CLARION

COACH: Jess Quinn

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Erica Selfridge, Ava Cherico

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Jordan Best, Payton Simko, Noel Anthony, Rebekah Ketner

ALSO IN THE MIX: Taylor Alston, Gia Babington, Sophie Babington, Aryanna Girvan

OUTLOOK: The two losses are huge — both Selfridge and Cherico started every game and were a huge part of the Bobcats’ success. Clarion does have some experience back and athleticism, but a lack of height. “We want to be one of the teams in the hunt for the District 9 single-A championship.” — Quinn

CLARION-LIMESTONE

COACH: Gus Simpson

KEY PLAYERS LOST: None

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Frances Milliron, Kendall Dunn, Lexi Coull, Alyssa Wiant, Kylie Mumford

ALSO IN THE MIX: Cara Runyan, Katera Sebastian-Sims, Alex Leadbetter, Grace Shick, Jenna Dunn, Casey Love, Samantha Simpson

OUTLOOK: Milliron averaged nearly 14 points per game last season and the Lions want to play fast to take advantage of their athleticism.

NORTH CLARION

COACH: Terry Dreihaup

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Trinity Thompson, Addison Shaftic

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Gwen Siegel, Amya Green, Claire Kriebel, Emily Aites

ALSO IN THE MIX: Maddison McFarland, Maria Bauer, Lauren Lutz, Emma McFarland, Maddie Homan, Olivia Siegel

OUTLOOK: Siegel returns coming off a junior year in which she scored 11 points per game to go with eight rebounds per game. There will be four seniors in the starting lineup. — “Our outlook is to be competitive in the KSAC and D9. After a shortened 2020-2021 season, we hope to complete a full season and be competitive in the playoffs.” — Dreihaup.

REDBANK VALLEY

COACH: Chris Edmonds

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Emma Huffman

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Madison Foringer, Claire Clouse, Ryleigh Smathers, Katie Davis, Alivia Huffman, Caylen Rearick

ALSO IN THE MIX: Mylee Harmon, Kira Bonanno

OUTLOOK: Huffman, Foringer, and Rearick all averaged in double figures last season, which saw the Bulldogs’ season end in a loss to Moniteau in the district semifinals. Redbank Valley is poised to make another playoff run this season.

KEYSTONE

COACH: Andy Traister

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Emily Lauer, Madie Dunlap, Danae Hurrelbrink

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Jozee Weaver, Natalie Bowser

ALSO IN THE MIX: Kaylee Wolbert, Sydney Bell, Emma Gruber, Mia Traister, Jenna Pierce, Amanda Reyes, Jill Winters, Ava Patrick, Ashlee Albright, Jerzey Bell

OUTLOOK: Lauer was a 1,000-point scorer and helped the Panthers to the D9 title and a state playoff berth. She will be tough to replace. But Keystone has Weaver and Bowser back and an interesting group of newcomers who are athletic and could help get the Panthers back in the mix.

MONITEAU

COACH: Dee Arblaster

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Aslyn Pry, Abbey Rottman, Zoey Hillwig, Camryn Fallen

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Victoria Pry, Kendall Sankey, Allie Pry, Catherine Kelly, Abbey Jewart, Davina Pry

OUTLOOK: No team can replace a player like Aslyn Pry. Kelly, who made an impact as a freshman last season, will try — she’s the only returning starter. “We always expect to be competitive and anticipate having a winning record. (We want) to get better each game.” — Arblaster.

KARNS CITY

COACH: Steve Andreassi

KEY PLAYERS LOST: None

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Julia Andreassi, Abigail Callihan, Emma Johns, Brooke Manuel, Rossi McMillen, Rosie Carden, Emma Dailey, Jordan Macurak

ALSO IN THE MIX: Six freshmen

OUTLOOK: The Gremlins return everyone from a team that got better and better as the season went on last year. Some of the freshmen could make big impacts as well. “We are setting higher goals of success with the experience we now have and the depth.” — Andreassi

A-C VALLEY

COACH: Mike Meals

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Andrea Meals, Rachel Cullen, Mia Sherman

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Baylee Blauser, Keira McVay, Grace Barlett, Sophia McGarvey, Mackenzie Parks

ALSO IN THE MIX: Brianna Schmidt, Gina Rhoades, Kyleigh Morrison, Meg Aughton, Colleen Verostek, Ava Snyder

OUTLOOK: The Falcons will be an inexperienced bunch with Blauser, the only senior on the roster, the leading returning scorer by a lot — she has 261 career points (and 164 career rebounds) and the rest of the team has eight career points combined. “To be competitive, we will have to produce some offense from our defense. We will have to play bigger than our physical stature and be able to rebound the ball on both sides of the floor.” — Meals

UNION

COACH: Ally Kepple

KEY PLAYERS LOST: None

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Keira Croyle, Hailey Kriebel, Dominika Logue, Kennedy Vogle

ALSO IN THE MIX: Abby Gruver, Katie Gezik, Hailey Theuret, Allie Conner, Cheyenne Dowling, Gracie Gallagher, Kya Wetzel

OUTLOOK: With everyone back, including 1,000-point scorer Logue, the Damsels are thinking big this season. “Our goals are to be a contender and win the KSAC championship. We also want to win the District 9 championship, and we also want to make a run in the state playoffs.” — Kepple

CRANBERRY

COACH: Carrie Melat

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Ava Ferringer, Kaia Dean

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Maddy Bunyak, Ayanna Ferringer, Rylee Coe

ALSO IN THE MIX: Sarah Schoch, Allison Rembold, Keele Schneider, Brooke Ley, Haylie Gregory

OUTLOOK: The Berries are very young — five freshmen will see minutes and the leading returning scorer, Bunyak, averaged two points per game last season. “This will be a rebuilding season for our group. We have seven freshmen, three girls who have never played before, and the returning three were role players. We are going to have to find our identity throughout the course of the season.” — Melat

BROOKVILLE

COACH: Mark Powell

KEY PLAYERS LOST: None

POTENTIAL STARTERS: Alayna Haight, Elizabeth Wonderling, Elisa Molnar, Kerstyn Davie, Eden Wonderling

ALSO IN THE MIX: Jordan Cook, Taylor Rafferty, Reagan Olson, Hannah Lundgren, Mara Bowser, Bentley Hughey

OUTLOOK: The five wins last season didn’t sit well with the Raiders, who are looking to take another step forward this season with some experience returning.

