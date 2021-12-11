Highlights: 2021 PIAA Class A State Title Game – Redbank Valley vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (Brought to you by Gateway Lodge)

Highlights from the 2021 PIAA Class A state title game featuring Redbank Valley and Bishop Guilfoyle. Played on 12/9/2021. Bishop Guilfoyle won the game 21-14. Video brought to you by Gateway Lodge.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.