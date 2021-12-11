League of Women Voters of Clarion County Hosting Zoom Program on Mass Incarceration

CLARION CO., Pa. – The League of Women Voters of Clarion County will be hosting a Zoom program on mass incarceration and criminal justice reform on December 14.

According to information from the League of Women Voters, currently, just under 39,000 people are locked up in Pennsylvania state prisons. 2019 data collected by the Department of Corrections show an average daily population of 29,000 in our county jails with admissions of 189,424 and discharges of 190,392. In 2020 under pandemic precautions, those numbers dropped to an average population of 23,644 with admissions of 118,143 and discharges of 124,938. According to the PA ACLU website, “factoring in people who are on probation or parole, Pennsylvania has the second-highest rate of (correctional control) in the country.”

Mass incarceration is becoming a rural Pennsylvania problem. Based on 2019 commitments to state prisons, the top five counties sending people on a per capita basis to prison are Jefferson, Cameron, Warren, Clearfield, and Venango. Clarion is at 42 out of 67 but the same factors affecting our neighboring counties could impact us. Vera Institute of Justice in 2019 reports “on a per capita basis, the most rural places in the state often lock up the most people in jail and send the most people to prison.”

How can we reform the criminal justice system? For the League of Women Voters of Clarion County’s December program, speakers from Keystone Decarceration Bloc will try to answer that question.

Speakers include Jennifer Black and John Rowland. Dr. Rowland, PhD is from the Abolitionist Law Center where he works on ending long-term solitary confinement and death by incarceration among other things. Dr. Black, PhD is the Central PA Community Organizer from Straight Ahead where her focus is to coordinate, unite, and build on the activism occurring around prison justice issues, to envision an abolitionist future.

Please join the League of Women Voters of Clarion County for our Zoom program on Tuesday, December 14, at 7:00 p.m. Please email [email protected] before December 14 for the link.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Our state League has a position on criminal justice. Membership is open to men and women of all ages.

