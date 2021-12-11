Loretta Ann McNaughton (Novak), 90, passed on December 9, 2021 at home with family by her side, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Born July 30, 1931 to Etta Mae (Young) and John Alexander Novak in Sharon, PA, Loretta grew up in St. Petersburg and spent the remainder of her life in Strattanville where she raised her three children and relished her husband “Cud’s” antics as the town barber/story teller.

Loretta generously contributed to her community and the Strattanville United Methodist Church.

After raising a family, Loretta bravely began her college career in her mid 50s at Clarion University of PA where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and then went on to get a Master degree in English.

At that time she fell in love with writing and literature, which nourished her for the rest of her life.

She went on to teach English Composition at the university for 7 years.

During this time, Loretta was instrumental in integrating the use of computers and technology in writing.

Her focus on collaborative learning was a tenant in her teaching as well as in her life.

Loretta’s courageous spirit influenced her daughters, granddaughters and most everyone who knew her.

Loretta enjoyed a multitude of creative hobbies, including watercolor painting, writing poetry, and photography, with nature most often the focus of these endeavors.

She received accolades for her art and continued to fascinate in the patterns and contrast of the world around her.

Loretta is survived by three children, Pam McNaughton Cyphert of Strattanville, Michael P McNaughton (Lisa) of Strattanville, and Trudy McNaughton Fryer (Ed) of Clarion.

Her grandchildren brought joy to her life, Tiffiny (Jason) Edmonds, Jamey (Melissa) Cyphert, Benjamin Cyphert, Kristy McNaughton Hagan, Brooke (Dana) McNaughton Gatesman, Joshua Fryer (Brooke Ananea), and Alexandra Fryer, all of whom survive.

Loretta delighted in the company of her great-grandchildren, Jaelynn and Cameron Girt, Kalaya, Kessa and Ember Edmonds, Cadence and Beckett Cyphert, Carter and Cooper Hagan, Ian, Macie and Carly Gatesman, and Greyson Ananea.

Loretta joined Womyn’s Spirit in the mid 90s, a group of friends she held dearly to her heart and soul.

They deeply appreciated on her wisdom.

In addition to working at Clarion University, over the years Loretta was also employed at the Clarion County Courthouse, Owens Illinois Glass Plant, and the United States Postal Service.

She took pride in her work and contributions.

Proceeding Loretta in death were her parents, husband L. Paul “Cud” McNaughton, and siblings, Philomena Rhoades (Norman) and John A Novak, Jr.

Per Loretta’s request there will be no funeral services.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

