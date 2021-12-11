Redbank School Board Seats New Members; Reorganizes for 2022

NEW BETHELEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank School Board met virtually on December 8, 2021 to seat four new members and reorganize for the new year.

New members John Kimmel, Mitch Blose, Heidi Byers, and Brent Wilde were sworn into the board.

Bill Reddinger was re-elected president of the board while Ann Kopnitsky was re-elected vice president.

Donald Nair was appointed Legislative Representative, Kimmel and Blose were appointed Career Center Representatives, and Kopnitsky was appointed IU Representative.

Following the reorganization meeting, the board conducted its regular business meeting, during which time the board:

Amended the school calendar to include a ½ day for students on December 23rd and a remote-learning day on February 11 for parent-teacher conferences.

Approved the resignation of High School Secretary, Keli Michel, effective November 5, 2021.

Approved the resignation of Paraprofessional Wendy Edmonds, effective 11/4/2021.

Approved Lynne Jones as a Valley Lines bus driver.

Approved Tracie Bonfardine as a mentor for Jill Boyles. Total cost to district $700.00.

Approved Dan Ion as the JH Boys Basketball Assistant Coach 57 points @ $45.50 per point. Total cost to district $2646.33.

Approved the updated salary of Anita Otero to $35,000.00/year to account for the additional duties of benefits coordinator. The total cost to the district is $48.340.07.

Entered into an MOU with the Redbank Valley Education Association to increase the Athletic Director Points to a total of 378 points.

Hired Nickoi Ciciarelli as a school psychologist at an annual salary of $69,859.00 plus 10 summer days for a total cost to the district of $112,866.04.

Approved the updated job description for the Confidential Secretary to the Superintendent including the duties of Director of Transportation and Benefits Coordinator.

Permitted Mike Fricko and Kristin Landers to attend the Pete & C Conference from February 6 to February 9. The cost is $942.96 paid with Title 2A Funds.

Approved ARIN resolution to participate in Cooperative Purchasing Program for 2022-2023 school year.

Approved administration to proceed developing a Preliminary Budget in order to file for Exceptions under Act 1 for Retirement, Special Education, and Debt Service for 2022-2023 school year.

Approved the music department’s request for a trip to Nashville, TN, from April 22 to April 24, 2022. There is no cost to the district.

Contracted Mr. Dale Kirsch to work with the business office at a rate of $70/hour onsite and $60/hour remotely. Cost not to exceed $2,000.00.

Added $500,000.00 from the fund balance to the current capital reserve account with the PA Treasurer’s INVEST Program for local governments.

