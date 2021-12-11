Robert E. “Bob” Perry, 83, of Seneca, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Thursday, December 9, 2021, following complications of Covid.

He was born in Oil City on February 19, 1938 to the late Guy McKinley and Hazel (Heath) Perry.

Mr. Perry served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was a member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

Bob was a model train enthusiast, and enjoyed hunting and camping.

He worked as a truck driver for 56 years, both as a company driver and as an owner/operator.

He retired from Klapec Trucking in 2015.

He was married on September 30, 1961 to Juanita A. (Buckholtz), and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2017.

He is survived by two children: Kathy “Tink” Schrecengost and her husband Charles of Brookville, and William Perry of Seneca; a family friend, Lance Davis and his wife Sharon of Conneaut, Ohio; four grandchildren: Ed Schrecengost and his wife Megan of Summerville, Missy Gustafson and her husband Tom of Brookville, Kristy Nale and her husband John of Seneca, and Anna Burkhart and her husband Kelton of Venus; and four great-grandchildren: Emily, Charlie, Oliver, and David.

Bob is also survived by two sisters, Janet Higley and June Priest; and several nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 13th, from 2 – 6 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Monday at 6 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

