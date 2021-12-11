Shippenville Man Behind Bars for Stealing, Forging Woman’s Rent Check

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is currently behind bars facing charges related to an incident where he allegedly stole, forged, and attempted to deposit funds from a woman’s rent check.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Patrick Kelly Snyder was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from a theft that took place in November.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 a.m. on November 1, Patrick Kelly Snyder stole a known woman’s check made out to a housing rental company for $750.00, forged a signature on the back of the check, and mobile deposited the check into his own bank account.

The complaint indicates the manager of the housing rental company received a letter from Snyder’s bank on November 20 indicating the $750.00 deposit did not process due to “endorsement doesn’t match the payee name(s).” The letter also included a copy of the victim’s check.

The charges were filed against Snyder through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 23.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on December 21 with Judge Schill presiding.

Additional Charges Filed Against Snyder from December 2 Incident

Court documents indicate the following charges were also filed against Snyder through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 10:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

The charges reportedly stem from an incident in Clarion Borough on December 2.

Details of the case have not yet been released.

