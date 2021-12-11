 

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Saturday, December 11, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

265565178_243358854570283_3910705524455576815_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE AT 4:59 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021:

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
459 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-
Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cadiz, Steubenville, Zanesville, Cambridge, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Caldwell, Woodsfield, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier, Donegal, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, Morgantown, Coopers Rock, Kingwood, Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg,
Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley
459 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.


